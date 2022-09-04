TABOO TOKEN Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (TABOO)

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. TABOO TOKEN has a market capitalization of $15.68 million and approximately $139,415.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One TABOO TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00834035 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015506 BTC.
About TABOO TOKEN
TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2.
TABOO TOKEN Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TABOO TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TABOO TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.