Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Stock Performance
Shares of TEDU opened at $7.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of -0.57. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $8.25.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.87 million for the quarter.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.