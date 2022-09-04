Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Performance

Shares of TEDU opened at $7.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of -0.57. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.87 million for the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

