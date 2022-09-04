TD Securities Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$69.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATD. Desjardins upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bankshares upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.33.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$59.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$60.77 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$55.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.70. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$45.23 and a one year high of C$60.66.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.6400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

