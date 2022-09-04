Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $108,241.00

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00004176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market cap of $356,330.75 and $108,241.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Team Heretics Fan Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00838235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015428 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics.

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Team Heretics Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Team Heretics Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Team Heretics Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Team Heretics Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.