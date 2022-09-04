Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ERIC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.42. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.