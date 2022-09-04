Tellor 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $21.60 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for about $18.52 or 0.00093785 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $31.55 million and $21.60 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 52.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,746.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132533 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022284 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

