Telos (TLOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.84 Million

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Telos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000906 BTC on major exchanges. Telos has a market cap of $48.84 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Telos has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000309 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00137735 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.