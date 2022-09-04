TEN Trading Down 23% Over Last Week (TENFI)

TEN (TENFI) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. TEN has a total market cap of $502,248.62 and approximately $11,162.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TEN has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. One TEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TEN alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00832249 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015588 BTC.

TEN Coin Profile

TEN’s total supply is 256,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance.

Buying and Selling TEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.