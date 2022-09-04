TenUp Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, TenUp has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. TenUp has a market cap of $1.64 million and $90,395.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenUp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00160642 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008776 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000183 BTC.
TenUp Coin Profile
TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io.
