Tether Gold 24-Hour Volume Reaches $83,542.00 (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Tether Gold coin can now be bought for $1,711.80 or 0.08672118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether Gold has a market cap of $422.00 million and $83,542.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,739.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00132370 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022292 BTC.

About Tether Gold

XAUT is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

Tether Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

