Tether Market Capitalization Tops $67.56 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $67.56 billion and approximately $30.39 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002530 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00838854 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015546 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00036596 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 69,156,782,827 coins and its circulating supply is 67,550,404,104 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tether Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
