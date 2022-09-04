Tether Market Capitalization Tops $67.56 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $67.56 billion and approximately $30.39 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 69,156,782,827 coins and its circulating supply is 67,550,404,104 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

