Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.38. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $283,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $173,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after buying an additional 86,838 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,802,000 after buying an additional 154,302 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,414,000 after buying an additional 23,736 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

