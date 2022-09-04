Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $8.17 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $127.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.52 and a 200-day moving average of $132.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 114.31, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

