The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stake Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $18,586,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,630,787 shares of company stock worth $106,651,622. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $32.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

