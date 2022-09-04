The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC cut The Descartes Systems Group from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.63.

DSGX opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after purchasing an additional 273,128 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

