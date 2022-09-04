The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Covestro from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Covestro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Covestro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DZ Bank lowered Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Covestro from €33.00 ($33.67) to €34.00 ($34.69) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.31.

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of COVTY opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. Covestro has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $34.97.

About Covestro

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covestro will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

