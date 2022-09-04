The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CNRAF opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Vicinity Centres has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $1.45.

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

