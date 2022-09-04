The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Vicinity Centres Price Performance
OTCMKTS CNRAF opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Vicinity Centres has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $1.45.
About Vicinity Centres
