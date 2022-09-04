The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.68

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.68 and traded as low as $4.22. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 8,997 shares changing hands.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBA. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 91,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 576,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 71,308 shares during the period. 13.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

