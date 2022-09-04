The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.99

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.99 and traded as low as $13.57. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 11,455 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th.
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
