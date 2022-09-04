The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.99

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.99 and traded as low as $13.57. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 11,455 shares.

The Mexico Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 16.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,497,000 after buying an additional 218,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in The Mexico Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.