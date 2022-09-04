The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives GBX 86.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 86.40 ($1.04).

A number of research firms have commented on RTN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.57) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.09) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Restaurant Group

In other news, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 49,136 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £25,059.36 ($30,279.56). In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 49,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £25,059.36 ($30,279.56). Also, insider Andy C. Hornby bought 376,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £158,030.46 ($190,950.29).

The Restaurant Group Trading Up 3.5 %

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

Shares of LON RTN opened at GBX 41.34 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £316.28 million and a P/E ratio of -7.54. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 125.80 ($1.52). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.06.

(Get Rating)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.