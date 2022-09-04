The Sandbox Market Capitalization Achieves $1.42 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $209.75 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00672970 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000295 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00177049 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,473,270,110 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en.

The Sandbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

