The Transfer Token (TTT) Market Cap Hits $6.08 Million

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 22% against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $1,480.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt.

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

