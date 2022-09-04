THEKEY Hits 24-Hour Volume of $185,937.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $707,069.88 and $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000277 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THEKEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.