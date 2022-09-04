TheStreet Upgrades Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GMAB. Berenberg Bank upgraded Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $34.73 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $476.25.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $452.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 46.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at $57,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 359.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 674,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after buying an additional 76,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.