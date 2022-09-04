TheStreet Upgrades Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GMAB. Berenberg Bank upgraded Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $34.73 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $476.25.
Genmab A/S Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 46.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at $57,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 359.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 674,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after buying an additional 76,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.