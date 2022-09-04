TheVig (VIG) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week

TheVig (VIG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, TheVig has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. TheVig has a market capitalization of $772,961.47 and $11.00 worth of TheVig was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TheVig coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

KATZ Token (KATZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TheVig

TheVig (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. TheVig’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,338,355 coins. TheVig’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TheVig is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. TheVig’s official website is vigor.ai.

TheVig Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheVig directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TheVig should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TheVig using one of the exchanges listed above.

