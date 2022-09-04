Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$144.20.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$154.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thomson Reuters

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total value of C$6,930,691.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,938.20. In other news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.54, for a total transaction of C$51,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$163,250.02. Also, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total transaction of C$6,930,691.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,938.20.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 1.1 %

TRI stock opened at C$143.50 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$119.23 and a 52-week high of C$156.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$141.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.31.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 4.3300001 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.