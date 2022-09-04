Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Thor Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.11.

Shares of THO stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 26,421 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,529,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after buying an additional 99,369 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,164,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

