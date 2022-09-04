THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $1.90 on Top Exchanges

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. THORChain has a market cap of $629.53 million and approximately $24.45 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00009625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THORChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

