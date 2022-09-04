THORChain Trading 5.4% Higher This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00009757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $642.48 million and approximately $31.44 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THORChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

