Thunder Token Price Tops $0.0079 on Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009263 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00212700 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000272 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

