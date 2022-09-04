thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.67

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.67 and traded as low as $5.54. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 15,400 shares traded.

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.16%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

