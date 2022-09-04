Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $280,187.78

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $280,187.78 and approximately $126,377.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi.

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

