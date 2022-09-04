Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Tidewater Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater
In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 560,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,669,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,646,487.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tidewater
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
Featured Articles
