Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 560,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,669,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,646,487.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 10.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 12.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tidewater during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

