TigerCash (TCH) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $374,758.88 and approximately $1.50 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.21 or 0.00968824 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,915.69 or 0.99863873 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

