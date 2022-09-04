TigerCash Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $375,375.43 and approximately $1.15 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.40 or 0.00977825 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,758.10 or 0.99898133 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com.

TigerCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

