TitanSwap (TITAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.49 Million

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TitanSwap has a market cap of $54.76 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,899.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035975 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022112 BTC.

TITAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

