Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tivity Health Price Performance

Tivity Health stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tivity Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tivity Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,167,000 after purchasing an additional 63,366 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,658,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,726,000 after purchasing an additional 41,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,524,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after acquiring an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,587,000 after acquiring an additional 60,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 15.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,095,000 after acquiring an additional 118,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

