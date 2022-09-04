Tokemak Hits Market Capitalization of $19.01 Million (TOKE)

Tokemak (TOKE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Tokemak coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00005903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokemak has a market cap of $19.01 million and approximately $223,652.00 worth of Tokemak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tokemak has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokemak alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,733.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00036178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00132464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022299 BTC.

Tokemak Coin Profile

Tokemak (CRYPTO:TOKE) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2021. Tokemak’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,314,929 coins. Tokemak’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokemak Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokemak is designed to create sustainable DeFi liquidity and capital-efficient markets through a convenient decentralized market-making protocol. Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokemak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokemak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokemak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokemak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokemak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.