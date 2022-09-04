TokenSwap Trading Down 7% Over Last Week (TP)

TokenSwap (TP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One TokenSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenSwap has a market capitalization of $4,181.52 and $19,394.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TokenSwap has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,831.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00036353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132336 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022188 BTC.

TokenSwap Coin Profile

TokenSwap (CRYPTO:TP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. The official message board for TokenSwap is medium.com/@tokenswap. The official website for TokenSwap is www.tokenswap.finance. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

TokenSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

