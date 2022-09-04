Tokocrypto 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.41 Million (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Tokocrypto has a total market cap of $30.58 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001403 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tokocrypto has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00031380 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00083298 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00040879 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Tokocrypto Profile

TKO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedInWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

