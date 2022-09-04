Tokyo AU (TOKAU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $77,028.00

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Tokyo AU has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Tokyo AU has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $77,028.00 worth of Tokyo AU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokyo AU coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00831334 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015519 BTC.
About Tokyo AU
Tokyo AU’s total supply is 869,223,593,717,516 coins. Tokyo AU’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tokyo AU
