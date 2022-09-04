TON Token (TON) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $13.05 Million

TON Token (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One TON Token coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. TON Token has a market cap of $13.05 million and approximately $16,074.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TON Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,835.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004492 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005152 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00036357 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132372 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022184 BTC.
About TON Token
TON is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org.
Buying and Selling TON Token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TON Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TON Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TON Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.