TON Token (TON) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $13.05 Million

TON Token (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One TON Token coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. TON Token has a market cap of $13.05 million and approximately $16,074.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TON Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,835.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00036357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132372 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022184 BTC.

About TON Token

TON is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org.

Buying and Selling TON Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TON Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TON Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

