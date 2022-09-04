Toncoin (TON) Market Cap Hits $1.80 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00007406 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $2.47 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Toncoin Coin Profile
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Buying and Selling Toncoin
