Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Stock Performance

NASDAQ TOPS opened at $0.28 on Friday. Top Ships has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

