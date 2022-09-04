Total Crypto Market Cap Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.93 Million (TCAP)

Total Crypto Market Cap Token (TCAP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Total Crypto Market Cap Token has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $64,200.00 worth of Total Crypto Market Cap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Total Crypto Market Cap Token coin can now be purchased for $118.92 or 0.00602446 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Total Crypto Market Cap Token has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,911.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00132053 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022099 BTC.

Total Crypto Market Cap Token Profile

Total Crypto Market Cap Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2021. Total Crypto Market Cap Token’s total supply is 16,207 coins. Total Crypto Market Cap Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance. The Reddit community for Total Crypto Market Cap Token is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Total Crypto Market Cap Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TCAP gives holders real-time price exposure to the total cryptocurrency market cap. It's a new, 250% fully backed, fully collateralized asset that’s both audited and accurately representative of the entire cryptocurrency complex by total market capitalization. “

