TouchCon Hits One Day Volume of $1,152.00 (TOC)

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and $1,152.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.00476897 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000343 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.27 or 0.01869647 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00232620 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TouchCon

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

According to CryptoCompare, "The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). "

