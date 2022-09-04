Tranche Finance Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $25,106.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance.

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

