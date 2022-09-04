TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CSFB boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$17.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.59. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$15.87 and a 1 year high of C$20.56.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.60%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

