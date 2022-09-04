TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $150,207.00

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $342,373.93 and approximately $150,207.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00832166 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015691 BTC.
TRAVA.FINANCE Profile
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 712,013,192 coins.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading
