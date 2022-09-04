Treecle 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25,263.00 (TRCL)

Treecle (TRCL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Treecle has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Treecle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Treecle has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $25,263.00 worth of Treecle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,911.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00132053 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022099 BTC.

Treecle Coin Profile

Treecle (TRCL) is a coin. Treecle’s total supply is 996,547,635 coins and its circulating supply is 669,900,000 coins. Treecle’s official Twitter account is @TRCL_0601 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Treecle’s official website is www.treecle.io.

Buying and Selling Treecle

According to CryptoCompare, “Treecle is a platform that allows users to buy/sell used cars. Treecle (TRCL) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency (ERC20), it is the native token of the Treecle platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treecle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treecle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treecle using one of the exchanges listed above.

